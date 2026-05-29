HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Punjab civic poll results: AAP wins over 48% wards, Cong on second spot

Fri, 29 May 2026
Share:
22:45
image
Aam Aadmi Party on Friday won over 48 per cent of the municipal wards in Punjab civic body elections till around 9.30 pm on Friday, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann saying that people supported the ruling party's developmental politics and defeated the opposition's "politics of hatred".

According to Punjab State Election Commission data, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 954 of the total 1,977 wards, the Congress came at the second spot by winning 393 wards, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) secured 192 wards while the BJP managed to win 172 wards in the civic body elections.

Independent candidates performed fairly well in these urban local body elections by registering victory in 251 wards. The BSP won seven wards.

Counting of votes was still underway as the results for eight more wards were yet to be declared.

In the municipal corporation polls, the ruling AAP registered a decisive victory in Moga, Barnala, Bathinda and Batala by winning 30, 36, 31 and 30 wards respectively, while it was the single largest party in Mohali with 26 wards.

The Congress secured a dominant position in Kapurthala by winning 31 wards, while the BJP was the single largest party in Pathankot and Abohar with 22 and 28 wards respectively, according to the result.

There are 50 wards each in every municipal corporation. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Updates: Gill hits 30-ball fifty; GT on top
IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Updates: Gill hits 30-ball fifty; GT on top

LIVE! Trump claims breakthrough deal with Iran
LIVE! Trump claims breakthrough deal with Iran

'We want Tatas to come back, and that too in Singur'
'We want Tatas to come back, and that too in Singur'

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya has expressed the state government's desire for the Tata Group to return to Singur, viewing it as an economic necessity and a signal that West Bengal is open for business. The move aims to...

Pune hooch tragedy claims 14 lives, 8 held
Pune hooch tragedy claims 14 lives, 8 held

At least 12 people have died in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad after consuming suspected spurious liquor. Police have arrested eight individuals, including a key bootlegger, and investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of the...

NEET-UG leak: CBI briefs parl panel on probe progress
NEET-UG leak: CBI briefs parl panel on probe progress

The CBI Director has updated a parliamentary panel on the NEET-UG paper leak investigation, while education ministry officials outlined measures for a fair retest.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO