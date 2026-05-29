Punjab civic poll results: AAP wins over 48% wards, Cong on second spot

22:45

Aam Aadmi Party on Friday won over 48 per cent of the municipal wards in Punjab civic body elections till around 9.30 pm on Friday, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann saying that people supported the ruling party's developmental politics and defeated the opposition's "politics of hatred".



According to Punjab State Election Commission data, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 954 of the total 1,977 wards, the Congress came at the second spot by winning 393 wards, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) secured 192 wards while the BJP managed to win 172 wards in the civic body elections.



Independent candidates performed fairly well in these urban local body elections by registering victory in 251 wards. The BSP won seven wards.



Counting of votes was still underway as the results for eight more wards were yet to be declared.



In the municipal corporation polls, the ruling AAP registered a decisive victory in Moga, Barnala, Bathinda and Batala by winning 30, 36, 31 and 30 wards respectively, while it was the single largest party in Mohali with 26 wards.



The Congress secured a dominant position in Kapurthala by winning 31 wards, while the BJP was the single largest party in Pathankot and Abohar with 22 and 28 wards respectively, according to the result.



There are 50 wards each in every municipal corporation. -- PTI