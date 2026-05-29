NSA Doval meets Russian deputy PM Manturov in Moscow

23:08

National security adviser Ajit Doval has met Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov in Moscow and held talks on key areas, including defence and energy, according to media reports.



The meeting took place on Thursday, against a fragile geopolitical backdrop marked by continuing conflict in West Asia, concerns over maritime security in key global trade routes and sharpening competition among major powers over the emerging multipolar world order.



Doval on Wednesday landed in Moscow, where he later participated in the first International Security Forum and the 14th Meeting of High Representatives for Security Matters.



He separately held meetings with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu and later with Manturov.



Russia's state-run broadcaster RT International reported that Doval was given a guided tour of Russia's National Space Center. -- PTI