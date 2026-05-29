No grudges? Siddaramaiah gives Rahul a big hug

11:53

Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday shared a warm hug with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a meeting held at 10 Janpath, the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in the national capital.



The meeting comes a day after Siddaramaiah tendered his resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister following directions from the Congress high command, with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar likely to succeed him as the next Chief Minister of the state.



Siddaramaiah, accompanied by Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala, held detailed discussions on several political and organisational matters, including the upcoming cabinet reshuffle, Rajya Sabha elections, and internal party organisational issues related to Karnataka.



Concluding his meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah also met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. -- ANI