Monsoon will be below normal this year

10:56

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued its second-stage long-range forecast for the southwest monsoon season, projecting below-normal rainfall across several key regions of the country while warning of heatwave conditions in multiple states starting in June.



Addressing a press conference, Director General of Meteorology Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the country is expected to receive 90 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) rainfall during the June-September monsoon season, with a model error margin of four per cent.



"We are providing the second-stage update for the June-September monsoon. Quantitatively, we expect 90 per cent of the LPA, with a 4 per cent model error," Mohapatra said.



According to the regional forecast, Northeast India is expected to receive normal rainfall, ranging between 94 and 106 per cent of the LPA. However, Central India, South Peninsular India, Northwest India and the Monsoon Core Zone are likely to experience below-normal rainfall during the season.



Providing the outlook for June, Mohapatra said rainfall is expected to remain below normal across most parts of the country, at less than 92 per cent of the LPA. Some areas in Northwest India, Northeast India and the southern peninsula may, however, witness normal to above-normal rainfall.



The IMD also forecast above-normal temperatures for most regions during June. "Maximum temperatures will be above normal for most of the country, except for parts of Central, Northwest and East India. Minimum temperatures are also expected to remain mostly above normal," Mohapatra said. -- ANI