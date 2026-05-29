Massive forest fire in Poonch; locals help bring flames under control

19:59

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The blaze ignited along the Mughal Road, damaging forest areas and causing temporary panic among commuters as flames and thick smoke billowed close to this historic route connecting Poonch with Shopian district.





Officials confirmed that the Mughal Road remains safe for traffic, and no casualties or major disruptions were reported.



Teams of the forest department remained engaged for several hours in controlling the fire, while local villagers also joined the efforts to prevent the flames from spreading further, the officials said. -- PTI

A massive forest fire broke out in the upper reaches of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, but prompt action from the forest department, aided by residents, helped bring the fire under control, officials said on Friday.