Kejriwal takes swipe at Delhi CM over free NEET bus travel

15:26

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that the Delhi government has announced free bus rides for NEET candidates after a similar move by the Punjab government.



Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced that Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) under the Delhi government will provide free bus rides to candidates appearing for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-test on June 21.



"After the Punjab government, now the Delhi government has also made buses free for NEET students," he said in a post on X.



On May 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak. A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.



The paper leak allegations are under investigation by the CBI. PTI