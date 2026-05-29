Jharkhand: Minor among five nabbed for defrauding people online

19:12

Four people were arrested and a minor detained for allegedly defrauding unsuspecting people by opening bank accounts in their names with fake documents, the police said on Friday.



The accused were nabbed on Thursday night on charges of cyberfraud during a raid at an apartment here, an official said.



"We arrested four inter-district cybercriminals and detained a minor during the raid.



"During interrogation, the accused revealed they used to defraud people by creating fake identification documents and opening fake accounts in their names," Ranchi SSP Rakesh Ranjan said.



They further disclosed that the flat owner, Nikhil, had called them there, taught them how to commit cybercrimes, and was getting his plans executed through them, the SSP said, adding that three of the accused hailed from Ramgarh district, and one each from Bokaro and Jamtara.



The police recovered 50 passbooks of different banks, 26 debit cards, eight chequebooks, 13 mobile phones and three Aadhaar cards, he said. -- PTI