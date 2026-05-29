Jarange vows toughest-ever stir, targets Fadnavis govt

17:45

A day before launching his indefinite fast over the Maratha quota issue, activist Manoj Jarange on Friday accused the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government of discriminating against the Maratha community and subjecting it to a "cruel trial by fire".



He also said that he was firm on launching the agitation from Saturday, which he described as the "toughest so far" and also "unprecedented".



Jarange has announced to begin the indefinite fast from May 30 in Antarwali Sarati village of Jalna district, about 400 km from Mumbai, over the community's "unfulfilled" demands. He has decided to fast under the blazing sun without any shelter.



He has been demanding that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian caste included in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category, which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education. However, OBCs fear that the inclusion of Marathas would dilute their quota.



Addressing a press conference a day before the fast, Jarange asserted that he was "100 per cent firm" on continuing with what he called as his toughest agitation till now. -- PTI