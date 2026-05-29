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Iranian missile targeting Kuwait successfully intercepted

Fri, 29 May 2026
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The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday confirmed that a ballistic missile launched from Iran targeted Kuwait during the broader exchange of hostilities between Washington and Tehran amid the fragile ceasefire, adding that the missile was successfully intercepted by Kuwaiti forces.

In a post on X, CENTCOM described the incident as an "egregious ceasefire violation," hours after it stated that multiple aerial threats were launched by the Islamic Republic in the region.

"At 10:17 p.m. ET on May 27, Iran launched a ballistic missile toward Kuwait that was successfully intercepted by Kuwaiti forces. This egregious ceasefire violation by the Iranian regime occurred hours after Iranian forces launched five one-way attack drones that posed a clear threat in and near the Strait of Hormuz," the post read.

Iran's action on Kuwait came after the US carried out strikes on the Islamic Republic, CBS News reported, citing a US official who described the action as "defensive" and aimed at preserving a fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

According to CBS News, US forces shot down four Iranian drones and struck a ground control station in the port city of Bandar Abbas that was preparing to launch a fifth drone.

The official added that despite the latest exchange, the US-Iran ceasefire was still considered to be holding. -- ANI

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