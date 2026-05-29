Iran war leads to 3.4% fall in air travel in April

14:49

The tensions in West Asia have led to a 3.4% fall in air passenger demand in April 2026, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).



In the data released by the Association, total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), was down 3.4 per cent compared to April 2025. Excluding the Middle East, demand increased by 1.2%. Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASK), decreased 2.9% year-on-year. The load factor was 83.1% (-0.4 ppt compared to April 2025), according to a release from IATA.



International demand fell -5.3% compared to April 2025. Excluding the Middle East, demand grew by 1.9%. Capacity was down -5.1% year-on-year, and the load factor was 83.9%, which is a decrease of 0.2 percentage points compared to April 2025.



Domestic demand was flat compared to April 2025. Capacity increased 0.8% year-on-year. The load factor was 81.9%, which is a decrease of 0.7 percentage points compared to April 2025.



"The 46.6% fall in demand for carriers in the Middle East due to war in the region was so acute that it dragged overall demand down -3.4%. The situation for air transport remains highly volatile. The cost of jet fuel more than doubled in April, which is pushing airfares up. Forward schedule data is showing a reduced offering in the coming months, indicating that airlines are balancing high fuel costs and weaker demand," said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General.



International RPK fell -5.3%, with capacity falling -5.1%. However, this decline was caused by continuing heavy falls in demand for Middle East carriers.



Excluding the Middle East, RPK increased by 1.9%. North America was flat, and all other regions reported growth. Asia-Pacific airlines achieved a 3.0% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 0.7% year-on-year, and the load factor was 87.5% (+1.9 ppt compared to April 2025), a record high for April, the release noted.



There was a notable slowdown in traffic on the Japan-China corridor due to ongoing political tensions. European carriers saw a 0.9% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 0.3% year-onyear, and the load factor was 84.9% (+0.6 ppt compared to April 2025). Direct traffic between Europe and Asia increased 15.3% as it replaced traffic transiting through the Middle East. -- ANI