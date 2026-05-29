Indian markets open in green

10:32

Indian markets opened in green on Friday with modest gains. Both domestic indices showed an uptick in early trade, reflecting positive momentum across major sectors.



The BSE Sensex traded at 76,135.54 points, marking an increase of 267.74 points or 0.35 per cent. Simultaneously, the NSE Nifty 50 traded at 23,964.30 points, up by 57.15 points or 0.24 per cent.



Market experts indicate that the broader structure remains stable despite recent consolidation. Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct noted that sustained domestic liquidity, improving risk sentiment and continued participation in largecaps as well as broader markets are likely to keep domestic market dips buyable. -- ANI