India dispatches 1st tranche of medical aid to Africa amid Ebola outbreak

20:24



Speaking at a weekly press briefing on Friday, ministry of external affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the

humanitarian aid has been successfully delivered and reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to standing by the continent during this public health crisis.





"On the question about medical support, we have sent supplies to CDC Africa. This was handed over by our High Commissioner in Uganda," Jaiswal stated.





"We look forward to further helping in whatever manner we can with the public health emergency on the continent. We will keep you updated, but we have sent the first tranche of medical supplies."



The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) publicly extended its gratitude to the government and citizens of India following the arrival of the emergency pharmaceutical supplies on Wednesday. -- ANI

India has officially dispatched its first tranche of emergency medical supplies to Africa to assist in combating the worsening Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).