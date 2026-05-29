HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India dispatches 1st tranche of medical aid to Africa amid Ebola outbreak

Fri, 29 May 2026
Share:
20:24
image
India has officially dispatched its first tranche of emergency medical supplies to Africa to assist in combating the worsening Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Speaking at a weekly press briefing on Friday, ministry of external affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the 
humanitarian aid has been successfully delivered and reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to standing by the continent during this public health crisis.

"On the question about medical support, we have sent supplies to CDC Africa. This was handed over by our High Commissioner in Uganda," Jaiswal stated. 

"We look forward to further helping in whatever manner we can with the public health emergency on the continent. We will keep you updated, but we have sent the first tranche of medical supplies."

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) publicly extended its gratitude to the government and citizens of India following the arrival of the emergency pharmaceutical supplies on  Wednesday. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Updates: Sooryavanshi keeps RR's hopes alive
IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Updates: Sooryavanshi keeps RR's hopes alive

LIVE! Govt asks oil firms to build 30-day LPG reserves
LIVE! Govt asks oil firms to build 30-day LPG reserves

NEET-UG to swtich to computer mode from next year: NTA to SC
NEET-UG to swtich to computer mode from next year: NTA to SC

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has informed the Supreme Court that the NEET-UG exam will transition to a computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year, following consultations with the Centre and recommendations from a high-level...

PM personally supervising NEET situation: Govt tells SC
PM personally supervising NEET situation: Govt tells SC

The Supreme Court has emphasised the need for accountability regarding the NEET paper leak issue, acknowledging the trauma experienced by students and their families. The court is hearing pleas related to the matter and has asked the...

Karnataka to get 4 dy CMs; cabinet berth for Sidda's son
Karnataka to get 4 dy CMs; cabinet berth for Sidda's son

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is set to meet with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi to discuss the state cabinet reshuffle following Siddaramaiah's resignation. Key topics include Rajya Sabha...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO