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If you want to walk far...: DKS on learnings from Sidda

Fri, 29 May 2026
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As speculations grow around DK Shivakumar taking over the top post following Siddaramaiah's resignation as Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister on Friday said he remembered the outgoing CM's journey being of "resilience, perseverance, commitment to social justice."

In a post on X, Shivakumar praised outgoing CM Siddaramaiah's political journey and leadership, while saying that "God does not give boons or curses. He only gives opportunities. What truly matters is what we make of those opportunities."

"God does not give boons or curses. He only gives opportunities. What truly matters is what we make of those opportunities. Shri Siddaramaiah avaru's life is one of the finest reflections of this thought. From a humble village in Mysuru to leading Karnataka as Chief Minister, his journey stands as a testament to resilience, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to social justice," Shivakumar wrote on X.

Expressing gratitude to Siddaramaiah for his tenure as Chief Minister, Shivakumar said the welfare schemes and developmental initiatives undertaken during his leadership would remain significant in Karnataka's growth story.

"As he steps down from the office of the Chief Minister, I express my heartfelt gratitude and deep respect for his years of service and leadership to the people of Karnataka. The impact of several public welfare schemes and the many developmental initiatives undertaken during his tenure will remain significant chapters in Karnataka's growth story. Over nearly five decades in public life, he has shaped the political and social fabric of our state through people-centric governance and inclusive leadership," said Shivakumar.

Shivakumar further said Siddaramaiah had supported him since he was entrusted with the responsibility of serving as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president in 2020. Calling it a privilege to serve alongside Siddaramaiah as Deputy Chief Minister, Shivakumar said he had continuously learnt from the veteran leader's experience and political foresight. 

"Ever since I was entrusted with the responsibility of serving as KPCC President in 2020, Siddaramaiah avaru has stood firmly beside me like a pillar of strength. Together, we have worked shoulder to shoulder in strengthening the party and taking its vision to the people. It has been a privilege to serve alongside him as Deputy Chief Minister and to continuously learn from his experience, wisdom, and political foresight. I sincerely hope his guidance will continue to inspire and strengthen all of us in the years ahead as we work towards Karnataka's progress and welfare," he said.

Quoting a proverb on collective leadership, Shivakumar said he looked forward to continuing the journey together for the people of Karnataka.

 "As the saying goes, "If you want to walk fast, walk alone. If you want to walk far, walk together." I look forward to carrying this journey forward together for the people of Karnataka," he said. -- ANI

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