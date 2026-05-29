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HC: Examine unblocking Cockroach Janta Party's X handle

Fri, 29 May 2026
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The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to order unblocking of satirical digital outfit Cockroach Janta Party's X account at this stage but asked a review committee under the IT Rules to examine the issue and take a decision before July 7.

Hearing the matter, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav also permitted Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke to appear virtually before the committee, and observed that if the panel is satisfied that blocking must be set aside, it is legally empowered to order unblocking of the CJP's X account.

Issuing notices to the Centre and X, formerly Twitter, on Dipke's petition against the blocking of the CJP's handle, the judge sought their responses and listed the matter for hearing on July 7.

"It is directed that before the next date of hearing, let the review committee examine all such aspects. Let the decision be placed on record," the court said.

Senior advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for Dipke, submitted that the CJP account was "pure satire" and if there were some "objectionable" tweets, only those could be blocked instead of withholding the entire account.

Seeking interim unblocking of the handle, the counsel for Dipke urged the judge to peruse the blocking order, which, he said, had not yet been supplied to him. -- PTI

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