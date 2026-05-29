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Govt asks oil firms to build 30-day LPG reserves

Fri, 29 May 2026
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The government has asked state-run fuel retailers to expand liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage capacity to cover at least 30 days of demand, a senior oil ministry official said on Friday, as supply disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict highlight the need for larger reserves.

"We are working on the strategic reserves. Oil marketing companies have been asked to work out (a plan) to have LPG reserves for a minimum of 30 days with them, and they are working on it," Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the petroleum ministry, told reporters.

The government has asked state-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) to prepare plans for the additional storage over and above regular commercial inventories.

The war in West Asia disrupted global energy supplies, including those to India. India's 40 per cent of crude imports, 65 per cent of natural gas and 90 per cent LPG supplies, that came from countries in the Gulf region, was disrupted due to the three-month long conflict.

While it has been able to source crude oil (raw material for making petrol and diesel) and natural gas (used to generate electricity, make fertiliser and turned into CNG to run automobiles as well as piped to household kitchens for cooking), the disruption in LPG supplies to be regulating supplies to commercial users. -- PTI

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