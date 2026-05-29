HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Full Vande Mataram rendition not mandatory: Kerala CM

Fri, 29 May 2026
Share:
16:43
image
Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Friday said that rendering the national song, Vande Mataram, in full was not mandatory as there was no law enacted by the Parliament in that regard.

Satheesan was responding to reporters' queries regarding Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar expressing concern over Vande Mataram not being sung in full in the state Assembly when he was present for the UDF government's policy address.

Arlekar was displeased that neither was the song sung in full, it was only played by a band.

Satheesan said that the Congress and its UDF alliance work within the framework of a political ideology and is governed according to the decisions of the party's central leadership.

He said that the party's central leadership has a clear stand on the issue and that is applicable to the alliance also.

The CM also said that singing the Vande Mataram in full was not mandatory as there was no law enacted in that regard by the Parliament. "There are only some guidelines issued by the Parliament," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant steps down
LSG skipper Rishabh Pant steps down

Rishabh approached the franchisee with this request and we have respectfully accepted it.

LIVE! Jarange vows toughest-ever stir, targets Fadnavis govt
LIVE! Jarange vows toughest-ever stir, targets Fadnavis govt

PM personally supervising NEET situation: Govt tells SC
PM personally supervising NEET situation: Govt tells SC

The Supreme Court has emphasised the need for accountability regarding the NEET paper leak issue, acknowledging the trauma experienced by students and their families. The court is hearing pleas related to the matter and has asked the...

There's absolutely crazy love for Israel in India: Bibi
There's absolutely crazy love for Israel in India: Bibi

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lauded India as a 'huge power' with a strong affinity for Israel, highlighting the growing partnership between the two nations despite global delegitimisation efforts against the Jewish state.

Siddaramaiah begins 'new innings' with Delhi meetings
Siddaramaiah begins 'new innings' with Delhi meetings

Siddaramaiah met Rahul Gandhi to discuss his future role within the Congress party after resigning as Chief Minister of Karnataka. The meeting addressed his potential future roles and the formation of the new Karnataka government.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO