Fire breaks out in goods train with coal in Odisha's Sambalpur

23:47

A fire broke out in a goods train carrying coal while passing through Kesinga in Odisha's Sambalpur Division on Friday evening, officials said.



The blaze was spotted around 7.15 pm, they said, adding that there was no report of any injury or fatality.



An official statement said railway personnel initiated emergency response measures and alerted local authorities.



The train was brought to Titlagarh railway station around 8.15 pm, where firefighting operations were promptly undertaken, it said.



"As per preliminary information, five wagons of the goods train were affected," the statement said.



Senior railway officials and emergency teams are present at the spot and closely monitoring the situation.



Passenger train movement remained unaffected in the Sambalpur Division, it said. -- PTI