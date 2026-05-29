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Eight lion cubs die of suspected Babesia infection: State forest minister

Fri, 29 May 2026
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Eight lion cubs have died due to suspected 'Babesia' infection in Gujarat's Gir Somnath and Amreli districts, state forest minister Arjun Modhwadia said on Friday.

To prevent potential spread, authorities have isolated lions living within a 10-km radius of the areas where the infection has been reported, he said.

"In the suspected Babesia-related cases, eight cub deaths have come to light," the minister said.

Babesia, a parasitic disease, spreads through ticks and can cause weakness, coughing and nasal discharge in affected animals.

The deaths of the big cat cubs due to suspected Babesia infection have been reported in the revenue areas outside the Gir sanctuary, particularly in Gir Gadhada of Gir Somnath and Babra Kot of Amreli districts, he said.

A team of veterinary doctors collected samples, which have been sent to the state-run Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre for testing, Modhwadia said. -- PTI

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