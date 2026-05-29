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Donald Trump's daughter on private visit to India, will visit Taj Mahal

Fri, 29 May 2026
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US president's daughter Tiffany Trump/Courtesy Instagram/FB
US president's daughter Tiffany Trump/Courtesy Instagram/FB
US president's daughter Tiffany Trump will arrive in Agra on Saturday and is scheduled to visit Taj Mahal the next morning, officials said on Friday.

According to sources, she will reach Delhi on Saturday morning, after which she will travel to Agra's Kheria Airport via a chartered aircraft.

She is scheduled to visit Taj Mahal on Sunday morning and spend approximately one and a half hours at the monument.

In the afternoon, she will depart for Jaisalmer from Kheria Airport on a chartered plane.

Although this is a private visit for Tiffany Trump, police and administration have completed all necessary preparations in view of security requirements, officials said. -- PTI

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