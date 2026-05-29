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Defence secretary given additional charge of DRDO chairman

Fri, 29 May 2026
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Defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh/ANI Photo
Defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh/ANI Photo
The government of India has assigned additional charge of the posts of secretary, department of Defence Research and Development, and chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh following the completion of the tenure of Dr Samir V Kamat.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) issued the orders in this regard on Friday evening. Rajesh Kumar Singh, a 1989-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre and the current Defence Secretary, will take over the additional responsibilities from May 31.

"The Competent Authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman, Defence Research Development Organisation to Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, IAS (KL:1989), Secretary, Department of Defence, Ministry of Defence upon completion of tenure of Dr. Samir V. Kamat on 31.05.2026 and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the official order stated.

The order was issued on May 29 by the Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. -- ANI

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