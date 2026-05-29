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Census in Bengal to be held from Aug 1 to Feb 2027

Fri, 29 May 2026
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said the Census 2027 would be held in the state between August 1 and February end next year, and asserted that the headcount process has no connection with politics.

Stressing the significance of the exercise, he urged people to participate in the process.

"The census in Bengal will begin from August 1 and continue till midnight on February end next year. It has no connection with politics," he said.

The chief minister said India had made considerable progress in census operations and that West Bengal needs to catch up with other states.

"The country has moved far ahead in census operations, while we have remained behind," Adhikari said.

He also referred to alleged demographic change in parts of the state, attributing it to cross-border infiltration.

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