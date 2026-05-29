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BSE Sensex top losers today

Fri, 29 May 2026
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Benchmark stock index Sensex tumbled 1,092 points and Nifty closed below 24,550 on Friday amid reports of a below-normal monsoon season rainfall and geopolitical uncertainty related to the US-Iran ceasefire arrangement.

Dragged by a late-minute selling rush, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,092.06 points, or 1.44 percent, to settle at 74,775.74. During the day, it dropped 1,278.69 points, or 1.68 percent, to 74,589.11.

Falling for the third consecutive session, the 50-share NSE Nifty dived 359.40 points, or 1.50 percent, to end at 23,547.75.

Among 30 Sensex firms, Power Grid, InterGlobe Aviation, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance were the major laggards.

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