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Berth for Sidda son, 4 Dy CM's as DKS set to take charge

Fri, 29 May 2026
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Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi today to discuss the state cabinet reshuffle, sources said.

This comes after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stepped down on Thursday after months of speculation about a leadership change.

According to party sources, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, and AICC Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala will hold discussions with the party's top leadership.

Rajya Sabha candidates, MLC candidates and Cabinet reshuffle will be the top priority during the meeting, sources added.

Sources further said several ministers from the Siddaramaiah cabinet are unlikely to get a berth in the DK Shivakumar-led Cabinet. To maintain social and regional balance in the government, four Deputy CMs can be appointed, party sources indicated.

Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra, Member of the Legislative Council, is all expected to be inducted into the DK Shivakumar Cabinet and is likely to get a heavyweight ministry to send a continuity message of Siddaramaiah's legacy, sources said.

The date of the Congress Legislative Party meeting, which seems to be a formality, will be finalised today, following which the date of the oath ceremony of DK Shivakumar as Chief Minister of Karnataka will be decided, sources added.

Out of four Rajya Sabha seats up for polls in Karnataka, Congress is set to comfortably win two and has an edge on the third seat where it needs a few votes, according to sources.

AICC in-charge Randeep Surjewala will submit the panel for two Rajya Sabha seats out of three, and Kharge will be repeated in the RS, sources said.

A panel of probable names will also be submitted to the top leadership for MLC polls in the state on seven seats.

Shivakumar arrived at Karnataka Bhavan in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, late Thursday night.

Speaking on the situation, he said, "The weather is bad today. My CM has landed in Jaipur. Lots of turbulence."

Meanwhile, in Jaipur, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Siddaramaiah and Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala at Jaipur airport.

According to Ashok Gehlot's Office, Siddaramaiah's flight was diverted to Jaipur instead of Delhi due to inclement weather.

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah said, "Had a warm meeting with former Rajasthan Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot at the Jaipur airport today."

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