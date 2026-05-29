Andhra Cong chief Sharmila meets Rahul, Kharge

21:53

Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y S Sharmila/File image

Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y S Sharmila on Friday met Rahul Gandhi here and held discussions on the party affairs in the state, amid speculation that she may be fielded in the Rajya Sabha polls.



Sharmila later also met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge separately at his residence in the national capital.



After meeting Gandhi, she said she discussed the party affairs in Andhra Pradesh.



The meetings come amid speculation that Sharmila, who is the daughter of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, may get a Rajya Sabha berth.



Polling for 24 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states which will fall vacant following the retirement of incumbents, including Congress president Kharge, would take place on June 18.



The elections will be held in four seats each in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka, three seats each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two seats in Jharkhand and one seat each in Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. -- PTI