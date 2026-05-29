7 killed in lightning strikes across Bihar

18:54

At least seven people died due to lightning strikes across Bihar on Friday, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said.



Choudhary has directed officials of the Disaster Management Department to provide ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.



Several Bihar districts were lashed by heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms during the day.



"Incidents of lightning strikes resulted in the untimely death of three persons in Gaya Ji district, two in Aurangabad, and one each in Saran and Khagaria. My deepest condolences for the bereaved families. May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide strength to the families during this difficult time," Choudhary said in a post on X.



The CM urged people to exercise caution during inclement weather, and follow guidelines issued by the department for protection against lightning strikes.



Earlier in the day, Choudhary directed departments concerned to conduct a survey to assess crop damage caused by heavy rain and hailstorms in several districts. -- PTI