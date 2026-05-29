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12 dead in illicit liquor tragedy in Pune

Fri, 29 May 2026
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16:18
Representational image
Representational image
The death toll due to the consumption of illicit liquor in Pune has reached at least twelve, police officials said on Friday.

That includes four deaths in the Pune City Police jurisdiction and eight deaths in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police jurisdiction.

ACP Pimpri Sachin Hire revealed that two accused have been officially arrested by them so far. Both of them are allegedly involved in the supply chain of alcohol. Hire said that forensics examination is going to take place.

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