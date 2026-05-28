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World No. 1 Sinner crashes out of French Open

Thu, 28 May 2026
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World No. 1 Jannik Sinner/File image
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner/File image
Juan Manuel Cerundolo produced a stunning comeback at Roland Garros on Thursday, rallying from two sets down to stun World No. 1 Jannik Sinner 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1 and end the Italian's bid for a Career Grand Slam dramatically.

Sinner looked firmly in control of his second-round clash at Roland Garros after racing to a 5-1 lead in the third set, but the match turned dramatically as the World No. 1 began to struggle physically.

The 24-year-old Italian failed twice to serve out the contest and even required an off-court medical timeout at 5-4, 0/40, as per the ATP Tour website.

Sensing the shift in momentum, Juan Manuel Cerundolo raised his level brilliantly, overwhelming Sinner to win 18 of the final 20 games and complete one of the biggest upsets of the 2026 season.

Ranked World No. 56, the Argentine also became the first player since Karol Kucera in 2000 to eliminate the top seed at the French Open before the third round.

With Roland Garros the only Grand Slam missing from his collection, Sinner was aiming to become just the seventh man to complete the Career Grand Slam in the Open Era. -- ANI

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