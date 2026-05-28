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Voter, Aadhaar cards found at TMC office in Kolkata

Thu, 28 May 2026
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18:30
Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
A large number of voter ID, Aadhaar and ration cards were allegedly recovered from a local Trinamool Congress office in Kolkata's Tangra area on Thursday, police said.

Nearly 300 identity documents were found inside an almirah at the party office located in Tangra Second Lane in ward no 57, they said.

Bharatiya Janata Party workers claimed the cards had been deliberately kept at the office to stop people from exercising their franchise.

"Everything is coming out in the open now. These cards were allegedly withheld so that people could not cast their votes," a BJP member alleged.

A local resident, Soumen Vicky Das, claimed that his Aadhaar card had gone missing before the elections, and he found it among the recovered documents at the party office.

"My Aadhaar card had disappeared before the polls. I came here and recovered it from among the seized documents," he told reporters.

Local claimed that no TMC workers had been seen at the office since the election results were declared on May 4. -- PTI

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