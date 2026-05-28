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Vijay unlikely to meet Cong leaders in Delhi

Thu, 28 May 2026
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is unlikely to meet Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the national capital on Thursday, as no meeting has been scheduled with them, a source in the party said.

He is expected to wind up his Delhi trip and return to Chennai by a special flight.

A source in the Chennai airport said Vijay is expected to board a special flight at 10 am in New Delhi and would arrive here at around 12.40 pm.

On May 27, the chief minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed matters concerning the state, including the Mekedatu dam issue, fishermen arrests and the Tamil invocation song row.  -- PTI

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