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Two railway engineers killed as earth caves in Kota

Thu, 28 May 2026
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Two railway engineers were killed after a portion of earth collapsed on them at an under-construction underpass on NH-52 near Dara Ghati in Rajasthan's Kota district on Thursday evening, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Prabhat Singh, a junior engineer, and Sanjay Jha, a senior section engineer.

The accident occurred around 8 pm while work was underway at the under-construction underpass and a portion of earth suddenly caved in during block-fixing operations, Railway PRO Ravindra Lakhara said.

Both engineers suffered critical injuries in the collapse and were rushed to a hospital within 15 minutes of the incident. However, doctors declared them brought dead, he said.

No other labourers are believed to be trapped under the debris, Lakhara added.

The bodies have been kept in the mortuary and postmortem examinations will be conducted on Friday morning. -- PTI

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