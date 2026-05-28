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Two arrested for celebratory firing during Bhagwat Katha event in UP

Thu, 28 May 2026
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Two persons were on Thursday arrested and their licensed weapons seized for allegedly indulging in celebratory firing during a Bhagwat Katha programme, officials said on Thursday.

The police said a video related to the celebratory firing on Wednesday at the Bhagwat Katha pandal surfaced, after which a case was registered and an investigation was started.

The police arrested Raghuraj Singh (45) and Bhuri Singh (50), both residents of Kuswa village, officials said.

A licensed rifle and a licensed DBBL (doubel barrel) gun allegedly used in the firing were recovered from their possession, the police said.

The police said Raghuraj Singh had previously been booked in cases related to assault and criminal intimidation, while action against Bhuri Singh has been initiated in connection with the present case. -- PTI

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