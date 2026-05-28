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Trump skips meeting troops injured in Iran war: Report

Thu, 28 May 2026
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United States President Donald Trump skipped meeting the 14 troops injured in the conflict against Iran during his visit for the six-month medical checkup to Walter Reed Medical Centre, CBS News reported.

CBS cited a family member of one soldier and a military official familiar with Trump's visit that he visited the US service members but did not meet any of the 14 injured troop members who are also recovering at the hospital.

It further reported that while the White House said Trump met service members at the Army's flagship medical center, but repeatedly declined to say whether the President saw soldiers injured in Operation Epic Fury.

"President Trump was honoured to meet with our amazing service members and medical staff while at Walter Reed Medical Centre," said a White House spokesperson, who declined to provide any guidance on why the president did not meet with soldiers wounded in the Iran war as per CBS.

The outlet noted how it is customary for American presidents to visit with troops wounded in battle.

It cited previous examples of how in 2004, during the Iraq War, President George W Bush said after a visit to Walter Reed, that it was an honour 'to meet the wounded who have made a decision to sacrifice for this nation's security and for freedom in the world... It is an honour to meet their parents or their wives, their children, brave souls who support their loved one with all their heart'.

As the security situation evolves in the region, CBS, citing the Department of War, of how 409 US troops have been injured in the Iran war.  -- ANI

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