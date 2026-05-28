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Supporters gather at Shivakumar's residence amid reports of CM change

Thu, 28 May 2026
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Amid growing political speculation regarding the Karnataka Chief Minister's post, supporters of Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president D K Shivakumar gathered outside his Bengaluru residence early Thursday.

This comes as CM Siddaramaiah has called a 'breakfast meeting' with Congress party leaders today.

Notably, former Bengaluru Mayor R Sampath Raj was among those seen arriving at the residence.

Speculation around leadership change in the Karnataka Congress has been brewing since the government completed its two-and-a-half years of tenure last year.

The Congress government in the state has now completed three years.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were in the national capital on Tuesday and took part in a meeting with Congress's central leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leadership is learnt to be settling in favour of change and has apparently conveyed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to pave the way for it.

There has been constant speculation over the elevation of Shivakumar since the Congress government in Karnataka completed half its term, and another round of talks is expected before a final decision, party sources said.

Officially, the party said that the meeting discussed upcoming Rajya Sabha polls and Council elections and termed as 'speculation' reports about a possible leadership change in the state.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal told mediapersons that party candidates for the Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka will be announced along with candidates from other states.

"Today, we had a detailed meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, general secretary incharge of Karnataka (Randeep Singh Surjewala), and I were part of the discussion. The entire discussion was concentrated only on the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and Council Elections of Karnataka," Venugopal said.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Ashok M Pattan also hinted at the possibility that the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah might file his resignation on Thursday, underlining that he has already taken an appointment with the Governor.

Speaking to ANI, Pattan emphasised that the decision regarding the next Chief Minister will be taken by the High Command.

"We went to the CM's house. I think CM may give his resignation tomorrow after 3 PM. He has already taken an appointment with the Governor. About the next CM, the high command will decide. Surjewala is here already. Most probably, DK Shivakumar will be the CM. Whatever the high command tells, they will obey," he said.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that discussions with the Congress high command will be addressed tomorrow, amid continuing speculation surrounding a possible leadership change in the Karnataka Congress.  -- ANI

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