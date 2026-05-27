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'Some progress made on Iran deal but....' says Rubio

Thu, 28 May 2026
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Underscoring Washington's strategic dual-track approach to the ongoing West Asian crisis, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has highlighted that the administration remains committed to exploring peaceful channels while simultaneously holding a firm line on alternative measures.

Speaking to reporters, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio repeated that "diplomacy is always the first option" while warning that Trump has "other options" if a deal with Iran cannot be reached.

The remarks come at a highly critical juncture for regional stability, following intense diplomatic manoeuvres behind closed doors. Hinting at potential fluid movement in ongoing engagements, the top US diplomat indicated that American negotiators remain receptive to a diplomatic resolution if Tehran acts in good faith.

"If there's an agreement to be made, we want that to be made. I think there's been some progress and some interest, and we'll see over the next few hours and days whether progress can be made," Rubio told reporters.

While maintaining an uncompromising position on American security interests, Rubio reinforced that the White House remains focused on securing a peaceful settlement through dialogue rather than escalation. He added that Washington would "prefer the negotiated, diplomatic route".

This strategic preference for verified, formal diplomacy comes to the forefront as the White House has flatly denied a broadcast by Iranian state television asserting that Tehran and Washington had successfully negotiated a preliminary blueprint to halt the ongoing hostilities in West Asia, branding the claims a "complete fabrication". -- ANI

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