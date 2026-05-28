'Some changes are on the cards': Sidda's advisor

09:39

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's legal advisor A S Ponnanna on Wednesday said that 'some changes are on the cards' amid continuing speculation over a possible leadership change in the Congress government in the state.



Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Ponnanna said developments were likely but declined to elaborate on the nature of the possible changes.



"There are some changes on the cards. We cannot deny it. We cannot shut our eyes to that. But what transpires, how it transpires, what is going to happen, what is the nature of the change, we have to wait and watch," he said.



The remarks come amid heightened political activity in Karnataka and reports surrounding the chief minister's post, with Congress leaders holding a series of meetings with the party high command in New Delhi earlier this week. -- ANI