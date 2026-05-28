Siddaramaiah to resign today, confirms Karnataka HM

11:17

The critical breakfast meeting called by Karnataka CM Siddaramiah got underway on Thursday as the state braced for an imminent transition in leadership.





During the meeting, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar was seen touching the feet of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a show of respect.

The two leaders also shared a warm embrace, a sign of the transition that the state is likely to witness.





As per reports, Siddarmaiah is likely to announce his resignation as CM post the breakfast meeting with Shivakumar tipped to take over.





Notably, there has been no official communication regarding any potential resignation yet.

As Karnataka braces for a leadership change, Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara claimed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has convened a 'breakfast meeting' with party leaders to express his gratitude for their cooperation ahead of an expected resignation.Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara stated, "The chief minister has called all the ministers for breakfast, and before he resigns, he wants to thank all the ministers for their cooperation."When asked about reports suggesting that Siddaramaiah might be moving to a national role, Parameshwara maintained a stance of uncertainty, stating that the decision lies with the party's central leadership."I am not aware whether he (Siddaramaiah) was offered a position in Delhi; it is up to the high command," he noted.Several Karnataka Ministers also arrived at the CM's Siddaramaiah residence for the meeting, including Priyank Kharge, K J George, M B Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, and H K Patil, amid tight security. --