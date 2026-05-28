Sidda to visit Lok Bhavan at 2.30 pm to tender resignation

13:28

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who informed his cabinet colleagues of his decision to step down during a breakfast hosted at his residence, will visit Lok Bhavan at 2.30 pm to tender his resignation, an official said on Thursday.



Siddaramaiah will later address a press conference at 3:00 PM, according to officials in his office.



Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil stated that Siddaramaiah informed his cabinet colleagues of his decision to step down and that his deputy D K Shivakumar will be his successor, as per the directions of the Congress high command.



The minister said this after Siddaramaiah hosted the breakfast meeting for cabinet colleagues at his official residence.



According to CMO sources, the CM sought the Governor's appointment after the party high command apparently asked him to make way for a leadership change in the state.



However, Lok Bhavan sources said Siddaramaiah has not yet sought time to meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who has left for his native city, Indore, for personal reasons.



To a question whether the chief minister can hand over the resignation to the Lok Bhavan secretary, the official told PTI that Siddaramaiah can do that, if he wishes.



When asked whether it is as valid as handing it over to the Governor, he said, "Yes. Then, when His Excellency arrives, he will confirm it. His Excellency may again ask him (Siddaramaiah) to come and submit it in person, depending on the procedure." -- PTI