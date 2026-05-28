Sidda hasn't sought time to meet Guv yet: Lok Bhavan

11:02

Amid strong speculation that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will tender his resignation to pave the way for the Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to take over the reins of Karnataka, Lok Bhavan officials said on Thursday that the former has not yet sought time to meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.



This comes a day after top sources in the chief minister's office on Wednesday said Siddaramaiah has sought time to meet Gehlot today.



Lok Bhavan officials said that Gehlot is in his home town, Indore, in Madhya Pradesh.



When asked whether the chief minister has sought time to meet Gehlot, a top Lok Bhavan official said, "His Excellency is not here. There is no such information. As of now, there is no such message or information."



According to him, once the Governor arrives, Siddaramaiah will have to meet him.



To a question whether the chief minister can hand over the resignation to the Lok Bhavan secretary, the official said Siddaramaiah can do that, if he wishes.



When asked whether it is as valid as handing it over to the Governor, he said, "Yes. Then, when His Excellency arrives, he will confirm it. His Excellency may again ask him (Siddaramaiah) to come and submit it in person, depending on the procedure." -- PTI