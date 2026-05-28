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Second cub of tigress which killed 4 women in Chandrapur captured

Thu, 28 May 2026
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Forest department personnel have captured a second cub of tigress T2 which killed four women in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district last week while efforts were on to trap her remaining two cubs, an official said on Thursday.

Four women were killed by the tigress on May 22 in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) near Gunjewahi village of Chandrapur district.

The tigress was tranqulised on Saturday evening and a Rapid Rescue Team managed to capture her two-year-old cub SAM-2 from Sindewahi range.

SAF-1, another cub, was tranqulised and captured on Thursday, said TATR's veterinary officer and Rapid Rescue Team head Dr R S Khobragade.

It was his 111th tiger capture, he said, adding that efforts were on to capture the other two cubs.  -- PTI

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