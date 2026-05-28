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Scorching heat in UP as Banda records season-high 47.5 degrees Celsius

Thu, 28 May 2026
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Large parts of Uttar Pradesh reeled under intense heat on Thursday, with Banda emerging as the hottest place in the state at 47.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD's Meteorological Centre in Lucknow said Jhansi recorded 46.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Orai at 44.8 degrees Celsius and Agra at 43.3 degrees Celsius. Kanpur city registered 42.2 degrees Celsius, while Aligarh touched 42.8 degrees Celsius.

Hamirpur and Lakhimpur Kheri also witnessed severe heat, recording 42.2 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius, respectively. Prayagraj recorded 41 degrees Celsius, while Churk in Sonbhadra registered 40.3 degrees Celsius.

The state capital Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches below normal. The minimum temperature in the city settled at 27.3 degrees Celsius.

The weather office, however, forecast relief from the scorching conditions, predicting rain and thundershowers at many places across the state over the next 24 hours.

The IMD warned that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and dust storms are very likely at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh, with wind speeds ranging between 80 and 100 kilometres per hour. Similar conditions with wind speeds of 70 to 90 kmph are likely at isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh. -- PTI

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