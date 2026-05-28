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Rain brings relief to scorching Delhi, NCR, relief from heatwave

Thu, 28 May 2026
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21:04
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Heavy rain and thunderstorms triggered by a western disturbance provided much-needed relief to people in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR), which was in the grip of a scorching heatwave for the past many days.

The India Meteorological Department earlier today issued an 'orange' alert for Delhi, predicting "moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and isolated hailstorms" likely at many places across the city. It later upgraded the warning to 'Red'.

"Intense thunderstorms activity over several parts of South Haryana, adjoining Delhi and the entire NCR likely to get affected due to strong winds reaching upto 80 kmph accompanied by hail and duststorm," the Met Department said.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) this evening announced that due to the inclement weather conditions and expected thunderstorms, some flights could be impacted at Delhi Airport.

"Due to inclement weather conditions and expected thunderstorms in Delhi, some flights might be impacted at Delhi Airport... Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Passengers can consider alternative modes of transport, including the Delhi Metro, to get to the Airport to avoid potential delays," DIAL posted on its social media account X. -- ANI

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