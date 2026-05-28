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Police complaint against TMC's Abhishek Banerjee over social media post

Thu, 28 May 2026
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A complaint has been lodged against Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee for his social media post, alleging that it could disturb communal harmony, a police officer said on Thursday.

The complaint was filed at Bhowanipur Police Station in Kolkata by one Arnab Kanti Das, who termed the post by the Diamond Harbour MP 'highly irresponsible'.

A copy of the social media post made on May 2 has also been submitted to the police, following which a preliminary inquiry has been initiated, an officer said.

"We have received the complaint and started a preliminary probe into the allegations mentioned in it. Necessary legal steps will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry," a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

The complaint comes days after an FIR was registered against Banerjee at the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station in connection with alleged provocative remarks made during election campaigning.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by Rajib Sarkar, a resident of Baguiati, over remarks allegedly made by the Trinamool Congress leader during a public rally on April 27.

At the rally, Banerjee had allegedly challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party and said he would see 'who comes to save them after midnight on May 4', remarks that triggered political controversy.  -- PTI

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