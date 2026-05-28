Muslim groups seek 'national animal' tag for cow on Eid

19:37

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Calling for communal harmony and mutual respect, Muslim groups staged a demonstration in Delhi's Seelampur area after Eid-ul-Azha prayers on Thursday, demanding that cow be declared the 'national animal'.



Carrying placards and posters reading "Declare cow as the national animal", members of the Muslim community marched through narrow lanes in New Seelampur.



The demonstration comes amid a broader push by some Muslim organisations in several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, supporting a similar demand raised by Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind (Arshad Madani faction) president Maulana Arshad Madani ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.



"This initiative is aimed at strengthening brotherhood and sending a message of peace and harmony in the country," one of the participants told PTI Videos.



Another person said the cow was "an important symbol of Indian culture and faith" and deserved to be accorded the status of the national animal.



According to the participants, the initiative was also intended to promote respect among communities and reinforce national unity. -- PTI