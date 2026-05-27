Man beaten to death by mob after theft bid in Delhi, 8 held

00:41

A 25-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala after being caught while attempting to carry out theft at a home in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala area on Tuesday morning, police said.



Eight people, including two minors, have been taken into custody connection with the incident and efforts are underway to identify other accused seen in videos recovered from the spot, they said.



A PCR call regarding an assault was received and when police reached the spot, they found the injured man lying in a critical condition with severe bleeding injuries. More than two dozen people carrying sticks and batons were present there, an officer said.



The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead after preliminary treatment, police said.



Crime and forensic teams inspected the scene and collected evidence. Police also recovered several mobile phone videos from the spot, based on which eight local residents were taken into custody and sticks allegedly used in the assault were seized, officials said. -- PTI