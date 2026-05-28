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Lightning, storms claim three lives in Odisha

Thu, 28 May 2026
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At least three persons were killed in lightning strikes and thunderstorms in Odisha over the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

Strong winds, thunderstorms and lightning affected Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Angul districts on Wednesday afternoon and evening, claiming three lives, an official of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) office said.

In all, 94 houses were damaged in these three districts.

Elsewhere, 168 houses were damaged due to a storm in Rourkela city of Sundargarh district on May 25. Several trees were uprooted, following which an ODRAF team and Fire Service personnel were deployed for restoration work, officials said.

Local administrations have distributed polythene sheets to families whose houses were damaged, they added.

Meanwhile, residents staged a road blockade in Rourkela on Thursday after power supply was not restored in the affected areas. The protest was later withdrawn following intervention by the local administration. -- PTI

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