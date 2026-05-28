India, China review border situation

11:11

India and China held 'constructive' and 'forward-looking' talks on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, noting that maintaining border peace and tranquillity enabled progress in normalisation of overall ties.



The two sides discussed various aspects of the border situation during a meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) in Beijing on Wednesday.



"The discussions were constructive and forward looking," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, a day after the talks.



"The two sides reviewed the situation in the India-China border areas. They expressed satisfaction with the progress made in maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas, which has enabled progress towards gradual normalization of bilateral relations," it said.



The two sides also agreed to work together to make 'substantive preparation' for the next meeting of the Special Representatives (SR) which is to be held in China. -- PTI