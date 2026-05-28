HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India, China review border situation

Thu, 28 May 2026
Share:
11:11
image
India and China held 'constructive' and 'forward-looking' talks on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, noting that maintaining border peace and tranquillity enabled progress in normalisation of overall ties.

The two sides discussed various aspects of the border situation during a meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) in Beijing on Wednesday.

"The discussions were constructive and forward looking," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, a day after the talks.

"The two sides reviewed the situation in the India-China border areas. They expressed satisfaction with the progress made in maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas, which has enabled progress towards gradual normalization of bilateral relations," it said.

The two sides also agreed to work together to make 'substantive preparation' for the next meeting of the Special Representatives (SR) which is to be held in China.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Siddaramaiah to resign today, confirms Karnataka HM
LIVE! Siddaramaiah to resign today, confirms Karnataka HM

Iran claims strike on US base after Bandar Abbas attack
Iran claims strike on US base after Bandar Abbas attack

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for strikes on an American base, alleging it was in response to earlier aerial attacks near Bandar Abbas Airport. The incident follows reports of confrontations between...

NCERT row: Author stands by 'controversial' chapter
NCERT row: Author stands by 'controversial' chapter

Michel Danino, one of the NCERT academics previously barred by the Supreme Court over a controversial chapter on the judiciary, maintains the content was 'correct' and defends its inclusion in the textbook.

'INDIA Alliance Is Dead'
'INDIA Alliance Is Dead'

'Congress needs a positive agenda rather than primarily picking up on two business houses.'

Bangladesh govt saves 'Donald Trump' from Eid sacrifice
Bangladesh govt saves 'Donald Trump' from Eid sacrifice

Bangladeshi authorities intervened to save a rare albino buffalo named 'Donald Trump,' known for its blond hair resembling the US president's hairstyle, from being sacrificed during Eid celebrations. The buffalo will now be preserved at...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO