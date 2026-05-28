High command directed me to step down: Siddaramaiah

15:45

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday said he has resigned from the post of Karnataka Chief Minister.



Announcing his resignation at a packed press conference, the 77-year-old leader said that since Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot was not in the town, he handed over his resignation letter to the Governor's special secretary Prabhu Shankar.



"I have tendered my resignation from the Chief Minister's post. I am confident the Governor would accept my resignation as per Constitutional provisions," he said.



Siddaramaiah said he had stated repeatedly that he would resign whenever the high command instructed him.



"The high command directed me two days ago to step down, and accordingly, I have submitted my resignation today. I got the opportunity to serve the people of Karnataka twice, for which I thank Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi & Mallikarjun Kharge," Siddaramaiah added. -- PTI