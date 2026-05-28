HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

HC to hear plea on blocking of Cockroach Party handle

Thu, 28 May 2026
Share:
16:33
image
The Delhi High Court will on Friday hear a petition by the founder of Cockroach Janta Party, Abhijeet Dipke, against the blocking of the satirical digital outfit's social media account on X.

Dipke's petition is listed for hearing before Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav.

Dipke, who was earlier associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), launched the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) amid a controversy over remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on 'cockroaches' and 'parasites' during a hearing on May 15 on a plea concerning senior designation for a lawyer.

On May 16, the CJI, however, issued a strongly worded clarification of his remarks, saying he was 'pained' by media reports suggesting he had criticised the youth.

The CJI had emphasised that his remarks were specifically directed at individuals entering the legal profession through 'fake and bogus degrees' and were 'misquoted by a section of the media'.

The original X handle of the CJP was withheld in India on May 21, following which the group resurfaced with a new handle, 'Cockroach is Back', which presently has over 2,27,000 followers.

The movement has drawn attention for its unconventional symbolism and digital mobilisation strategy, with supporters describing the 'cockroach' identity as a form of protest.

Launched on May 16, the CJP claims that it wants to build an independent youth-driven movement to amplify the concerns of the youth and hold the government accountable.

It recently started a campaign demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged systemic failures in the education sector and the NEET-UG 2026 paper 'leak'.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Siddaramaiah steps down, Shivakumar to be Karnataka CM
Siddaramaiah steps down, Shivakumar to be Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has resigned, with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar set to succeed him, following directions from the Congress high command.

Siddaramaiah declines RS seat, to complete MLA term
Siddaramaiah declines RS seat, to complete MLA term

Siddaramaiah has resigned from his position as Chief Minister of Karnataka, following instructions from the Congress high command. D K Shivakumar is expected to succeed him. The decision follows internal discussions and political...

LIVE! HC to hear plea on blocking of Cockroach Party handle
LIVE! HC to hear plea on blocking of Cockroach Party handle

Vijay concludes Delhi visit, skips meeting Gandhis
Vijay concludes Delhi visit, skips meeting Gandhis

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay concluded his first official visit to Delhi, meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss key state issues.

Mukesh Ambani draws nil salary for sixth consecutive year
Mukesh Ambani draws nil salary for sixth consecutive year

Mukesh Ambani, Asia's second richest man, has not drawn a salary from Reliance Industries for the sixth consecutive year, with dividends from his extensive shareholdings serving as his primary source of income.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO