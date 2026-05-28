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Gurugram: 226 detained for drinking alcohol in public during special drive

Thu, 28 May 2026
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The Gurugram police detained 226 people for allegedly consuming alcohol in public places during a special late-night drive aimed at curbing crime and tightening security across the city, officials said on Thursday.

The operation was carried out across Gurugram on Wednesday night as part of a special drive focused on maintaining law and order at public places.

During the drive, police teams checked parks, parking areas, roadside stretches and other spaces, and apprehended 226 people allegedly found drinking in public, they said.

According to police, all 226 were detained for disturbing peace and public order in public places, and necessary preventive legal action was initiated against them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Karan Goel said Gurugram police remains committed to maintaining peace, security and law and order in the city.

Strict legal action would be taken against those involved in hooliganism, public drinking and acts that disturb public order, the DCP said, adding that similar checking drives will continue in the future. -- PTI

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