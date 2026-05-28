Govt may rope in IAF to transport NEET retest papers

20:41

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The government is exploring the possibility of using the Indian Air Force (IAF) for transportation of NEET-UG papers to ensure foolproof conduct of the retest on June 21, official sources said on Thursday.



The option was explored at a high-level meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia here.



The ministers and senior officials discussed whether IAF aircraft could be used for transportation of the NEET-UG test papers, the sources said.



However, as of now, no final decision has been taken and the option will be placed before Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a final view, they said.



The prime minister is believed to have been personally monitoring the preparations for the June 21 retest and he is being updated on every details related to the examination process, the sources said. -- PTI